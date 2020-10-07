Kristine L. Zonghetti

VALPARAISO, IN - Kristine L. Zonghetti, 32, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born April 10, 1988 in Romulus, MI to John and Mary (Tebeau) Suyak and graduated from Hammond Morton High School in 2006. Despite Kristine's penchant for smart-alecky sarcasm, she endeared herself to family and friends with her perpetual can-do encouragement. Her liberal social leaning allowed for much animated debate with her conservative colleagues. But they could always agree on friendship.

On July 13, 2012 she married Anthony Zonghetti who survives along with their daughter, Lina Josephine Zonghetti, age 5, mother, Mary Tebeau of Melvindale, MI, grandfather, Robert Tebeau, father and mother-in-law, Paul and Rebecca Zonghetti of Florida, siblings, Stacy Sanchez (Joshua), Alix Smolen, Sean Suyak and Andrew Suyak and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Suyak in 2019.

A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. and cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family.