Krystyna Malek (nee Machaj)

DYER, IN - Krystyna Malek (nee Machaj), age 93, of Dyer, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She is survived by three sons; Edward (Debra) Malek of Dyer, IN, Hank (Joan) Malek of Richmond, TX, and Casey (Debby) Malek of Gardner, KS; four grandchildren, Zachary (fiancé Jessica Raymo) Dehm, Katy (Austin) Wegener, Dakota Malek, and Lanie Malek; 1 great-grandson, Henry Patrick Wegener; niece, Ewa (Jurek) Szynkiewicz in Poland. Preceded in death by her husband, Zbigniew "Charlie" "Gypsy Joe" Malek; and her sister, Hanna Buraczewska.

Memorial Mass Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Visitation in Church from 9:30-10:00 a.m. A private burial of cremains will be held at St. John – St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Mrs. Malek was a retired employee of the Lake County Treasurer's office. She was a member of S.P.A.R.C., and a volunteer at St. Maria Goretti Church for many years. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to St. Maria Goretti Church would be appreciated.

Arrangements by ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN 219-931-2800.