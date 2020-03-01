Kurt Douglas Woodbury

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Kurt Douglas Woodbury age 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, February 24, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Juliann Woodbury; sons, Tim (Raven) Woodbury and Jon (Jessica Seyller) Woodbury; grandchildren, Koldon (Abby), Jonathan, Ethan and Makayla; sisters, Judy (Joe) Turner and Linda Jackson; many nieces, nephews and dear friends and his beloved Beagle, Gracie.

Preceded in death by brother, Leon Woodbury and his parents.

Kurt was a lifelong railroader and enjoyed retired life the last four years. His favorite times were those spent with family and friends especially at White Sox games or home gatherings at the pool. He loved to make people laugh and never missed the opportunity to say the words 'I Love You'. Kurt loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all the lives he touched along the way. Please join us Tuesday on what would be Kurt's 64th birthday as we celebrate his life.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Jamie Ward officiating.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday from 2:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Midwest Beagle Rescue, PO Box 498, Wadsworth, IL 60083 or gotbeagles.org.

