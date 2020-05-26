Kurt Thalmann
Kurt Thalmann SOUTH BEND - Kurt Thalmann age 94, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Kurt was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elisabeth, of 69 years. He is survived by his beloved daughters: Gudrun (Tim) Sydow of Rolling Prairie, IN and Rosalie (Scott) Nichelson of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Heidi (Adam) Nix of Rolling Prairie, IN, Sandi (Scott) Penvose of LaPorte, IN, Jodi Sydow of South Bend, IN, Lindsey (Jesse) Nichelson-Sanchez of San Antonio, TX and Michael (fiance Brittany Toy) Nichelson of League City, TX and great grandchildren: Alia and Orion Nix and Gage and Riley Penvose; sister, Waltraut (Dieter) Paetzel of Germany. Kurt and his wife moved to the US from Germany in 1953. He was a bricklayer whose handiwork can be seen throughout Northwest Indiana. Kurt enjoyed tending his vegetable garden, fishing, woodworking and telling tall tales. He proudly built the family lake house and their home in Merrillville, IN. Kurt always loved cooking and baking for family/others, especially after retirement. Opa, as he was known to many, will be greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Calumet Park Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Kurt's name to your favorite charity. For information call 219-736-5840. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.mycalumetpark.com


Published in The Times on May 26, 2020.
