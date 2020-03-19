Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Andrew Polhemus. View Sign Service Information Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Road Valparaiso , IN 46383 (219)-462-0535 Send Flowers Obituary

VALPARAISO, IN - Kyle Andrew Polhemus, 19 ½ of Valparaiso, was welcomed home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020, following complications with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He was born September 2, 2000 to Ben and Jill (Stackert) Polhemus, who survive, along with his siblings: Ellyse and Ayden; grandparents: Dr. Richard (Judy) Stackert, Jim and Darlene Polhemus; aunts and uncles: Adam Polhemus, Elizabeth Polhemus, Jeffrey (Richelle) Stackert, Faith Stackert; many loving cousins and friends; and his beloved golden retriever, Shelby, and cats, Wolfie and Henry. He was preceded in death by his "Mimi", Karen Stackert, and great grandparents.

His life, while short, was full of joy, happiness, and peace. Kyle loved his family, friends, Disney World, Joni and friends, Notre Dame Hockey, all kinds of music, especially praise and worship. Kyle's disability of being wheelchair bound and having Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) did not stop him from thoroughly enjoying life. In 2011, Kyle participated in the Valparaiso Triathlon with his good buddy, Dr. Paul Summer. They raised money to help with Kyle's needs and also for others affected by DMD.



Kyle loved to help others and even after his passing donated his eyes to help another child see.



Kyle had so many special friends that he loved laughing, visiting, and being with: Josh, Austin, Jason, Emma, Sam, Claire, Marissa, Betsy, and so many more that he knew from school, Joni and Friends Camp, or church. Kyle had such a special relationship with the Notre Dame Hockey team, he loved them and they loved him back, especially Jake, Cal, Pierce, and Matt.



Faith was another important part of his life. He loved going to church and having so many different people play worship music, sing, and pray with him. Kyle would ask frequently about heaven and ask "When can I walk?" In faith according to the Bible, we believe that happens immediately. We believe that Kyle's broken body is now fully healed. Thank you all for being part of his life. He knew how much he was loved and fought to stay here as long as he could to be with all of us.



Due to the recent Coronavirus Pandemic, Kyle's memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check back for updates.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joni and Friends - Chicago. If you are making an online donation, please check the box that reads "Yes, make this gift in honor of or in memory of someone." Then select "In Memory" and type "Kyle Polhemus" as the Honoree.

