Kyle N. Arnold

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON KYLE N. ARNOLD 3/30/93 - 6/8/10 ON YOUR 26TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

We have a gift one you cannot see of heartfelt love and memories. This special gift the angels bring, is priceless and weighs not a thing. Carried through the sunlit skies on wings of doves and butterflies. A loving wish wrapped tight with love to one we've lost resting above. We love and miss you, Mom and Dad.

Mass offered on Saturday, 3/30/19

5:00p.m. St. Michael, Schererville