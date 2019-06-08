Kyle N. Arnold

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON KYLE N. ARNOLD 3/30/93 - 6/8/10 ON HIS 9TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

If we could visit heaven even for a day, maybe for a moment the pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true, that living life without you is the hardest thing to do. No matter how we'd spend our days no matter what we do, no morning dawns or evening falls when we don't think of you. We love and miss you, Mom and Dad.

Mass offered on Saturday, 6/8/19

St. Michael, Schererville, IN

Sts. Peter and Paul, Merrillville, IN