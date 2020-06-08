May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
Kyle N. Arnold
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON KYLE N. ARNOLD 3/30/93 - 6/8/10 ON HIS 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN
It's sometimes hard to understand why some things happen as they do, for so much joy and happiness were centered around you.
It seems so hard to comprehend that you are no longer here but all the happy memories will help keep you near. You are thought of at all times and with each mention of your name. Death cannot change a single thing, our love still remains. We love & miss you, Mom and Dad.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 8, 2020.