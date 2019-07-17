Kyle Vincent Young

Service Information
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN
46319
(219)-924-4100
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
View Map
Obituary
Kyle Vincent Young

GRIFFITH, IN - Kyle Vincent Young age 32 of Griffith passed away on Friday July 5, 2019.

He is survived by his parents; Vincent and Sara Young, grandmother; Allene Bond, and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and other family members.

Funeral services will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Gary. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Kyle was a graduate of Griffith High School, Class of 2005. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.


Published in The Times on July 17, 2019
