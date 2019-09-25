LaFonda M. Illyes (nee Berrier)

KOUTS, IN - LaFonda M. Illyes (nee Berrier), age 43 of Kouts formerly of Portage, Indiana passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born in Hobart, Indiana on August 8, 1976. LaFonda was a member of the Portage New Life Church of God.

She is survived by her husband, Justen Illyes of Kouts, IN; one son, Tyler Illyes of Kouts, IN; parents, William and Patricia Berrier of Portage, IN; two brothers: Joseph (Heather) Berrier of Portage, IN and William L. Berrier of Youngstown, OH; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Geneva and Henry Stanley, James Hobbs, Barbara and Leonard Berrier.

Funeral services are Saturday, September, 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage with Bishop Forest Ash officiating. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, Portage.