Laine E. (Douglass) Sullivan

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry to hear of Laines passing. She was a..."
    - Mary Lou Porter
  • "Laine Sullivan Family, Our deepest sympathy on the loss of..."
    - Barbara Morgan
Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
Reposing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
8601 Harrison Ave.
Munster, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
8601 Harrison Ave.
Munster, IN
Obituary
Laine E. Sullivan (nee Douglass)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Laine E. Sullivan (nee Douglass) age 79, of Schererville, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Laine is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Mike; children, Lisa (Brad) Larson and Michael (Diana) Sullivan; precious grandchildren, Carly, Jake, Michael and Grace; sisters, Colleen (Terry) Gerdts and Denise (Gordon) Daam; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM until 7:00PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM directly at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Pastor Don Stock officiating. Laine will lie in repose at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service and will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Laine retired as a nurse from the Hammond Clinic. She was very active at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She will be dearly missed. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Nov. 16, 2019
