Lana Jeanne (Lawrence) Nuest

KOUTS, IN - Lana Jeanne (Lawrence) Nuest passed away at her home in Kouts, Indiana with her devoted husband Keith by her side on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in her 77th year. Lana courageously fought the debilitating effects of an extended illness at home for the better part of four months. Lana's final difficult months on this Earth were buoyed by her strong, abiding personal faith and the ceaseless day-by-day attending and spiritual support of her loving, caregiver husband.

Lana was the beloved wife of Keith Nuest of Kouts, Indiana for 45 years. She is survived by five beloved adult children: Laurie (Bob) Miller of Valparaiso, Lynette (Ryan) Schrecongost of Zionsville, IN, Vaughn (Julie Frye) Nuest of Bloomington, Indiana, Amber Traub of Indianapolis, Indiana and Bonni (Ed) Merkling of Indianapolis. Lana also leaves behind a legacy of seven grandchildren: Jack, Katherine, William, Sam, Carlee, Matthew and Ida Marie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Lawrence, her mother, Betty (Storey) Lawrence, and brother Larry Lawrence.

Those close to Lana know her as a devoted biblical scholar, immersing herself and sharing the lessons and inspiration from the scriptures throughout her life. Her decades of faith observance under as part of the community of believers she found at the First Church of Christ, Scientist provided the spiritual community and beliefs that sustained Lana throughout her life, and amplified her natural gifts as a counselor, friend, confidant and caregiver. She was devoted wholly and entirely to her family, one and all, in ways large and small, with a selfless dignity that inspired her family members. Her life's work set a loving example to be emulated for generations to come.

Lana knew the powerful value of embracing life's simple pleasures. Time spent on her deck with coffee on a cool morning, in laughing or serious conversation with loved ones, over a board game with her husband, or in service to the needs of others, defined Lana's life values uniquely and brought her more joy than all the Grand Canyons, Eiffel Towers or Great Walls of China that the world has to offer.

Lana's creative interests and heart pursuits numbered more than can be mentioned. From her impressive painting, to creative and practical yarn arts of all kinds, to gardening and voracious reading, to highly impressive culinary arts, she spent a lifetime creating, learning, growing, gifting and giving of herself and others.

Lana loved animal friends throughout her life with a heart that most reserve for other humans only. She was in constant companionship with loving animals welcomed into her and Keith's home throughout their lives together. Among the treasured animal family members she knew, loved and welcomed into her home were Fritz, Gus, Benny, Poo Poo, Andy and Charly.

Interment will take place in a private, graveside ceremony at Graceland Cemetery in Kouts on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Vaughn Nuest will officiate and he will deliver the eulogy. Callers are welcome to visit with Keith to celebrate Lana's life and help steady his heart in their beloved lawn and deck seating in the months to follow.