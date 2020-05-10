Lana Kay Fauser
1944 - 2020
Lana Kay Fauser VALPARAISO, IN - Lana Kay Fauser, 75, of Valpa-raiso passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born September 10, 1944 to Edwin and Anna Belle (Kelsey) Patz and graduated from Crown Point High School in 1962. Lana retired in December of 2019 from Philips Ace Hardware as their Office Manager with over 35 years of service. In her leisure time you could find her watching Law & Order on TV, cheering on her Green Bay Packers or playing card games with the family. On November 16, 1963 in Merrillville she married Jimmy Dale Fauser, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2012. Survivors include their children, Michelle (Michael) Richardson of Valparaiso, Jimmy (Dawn) Fauser of Boone Grove, Diana (Daniel) Lawrence of Knox, grandchildren: Jessica, Michael, Sarah (Kyle), Danielle (Austin) & Ashli, great-grandchildren: Jamey, Averie & Brecken, and siblings, Edwin (Patty) Patz, Sharon Krieter, Lynne Fischer & Terry (Jill) Patz. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Chuck and Dennis Patz. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 6/;00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
MAY
15
Memorial service
6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
MY condolences to Lana's family, sorry to hear this !
Norman Mills
Classmate
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Kathy szostek
Friend
May 9, 2020
Prayers and hugs to her children and family such great memories of a beautiful lady
Jennifer davis
Friend
