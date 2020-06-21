Lana P. Vasas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lana P. Vasas

Lana passed away peacefully in her home on June 18, 2020. She is survived by daughters: Amy (Morgan) Hamlin of Valparaiso; Andrea (Simon) Gresser of Hobart; and her three beloved grandchildren: Morgan, Coltin and Makenlie. Also surviving her are many close family members, friends, and her special friend, Shawn Bartee. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and her loving husband of 37 years, Andy Vasas.

To honor her wishes, there will be no services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved