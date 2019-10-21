Lance Corporal Andrew Suda Jr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DEAR SON AND BROTHER, LANCE CORPORAL ANDREW SUDA JR. 10/11/1956-10/21/1977 On His 42nd Anniversary In Heaven - Long time overdue - "No Sacrifice Forgotten" After 42 years a memorial plaque will be dedicated to him and the other 22 United States Marines, and one Navy Corpsman who perished in a CH-53-D helicopter crash on Mindoro Island in the Philippines during a military training exercise. There were 13 survivors. A Mass will take place on October 20, 2019 at the Semper Fidelis Memoriam Chapel followed by the unveiling of the "No Sacrifice Forgotten" Plaque at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia. LOVED AND MISSED EVERYDAY. All Our Love, All Our Lives, Dad and Sisters