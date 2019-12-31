Lance R. Smith

CROWN POINT, IN - Lance R. Smith, age 89, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, with his family by his side, following a long struggle with Dementia Disease.

Lance is survived by his sister, Betty (Smith) Lenaburg of Portage; his children: Greg Smith of Lake Geneva, WI, Stacy Smith of Crown Point and Kelly Smith of Dubai, UAE; grandchildren: Marcus, Selena, Brandi, Jayme and Tyler; and great grandchildren Maya, Malanya, Julian, Blake and Charles. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Maxine Mehok; his sons: Lance (Rick) R. Smith III, Jeffrey M. Smith and Garry S. Smith.

He was born March 19, 1930 in Gary, IN to Lance and Erna (Gabriel) Smith Parker. Lance served in the United States Army from 1946-1947. He was THE salesman of National Wine & Spirits until he retired in 2006. Everyone who knew Lance or "Smitty", knew him for the big smile, his hearty laugh and quick-wit personality. At family gatherings, he shared many of his "Grandpaisms". Lance was also a diehard Cubs fan and avid Bears fan. He was a golfer and bowler back in the day as well. He enjoyed many Saturday outings with his friends from Hydads going for lamb or playing liars poker. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and many others that knew him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM. at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. Cremation to follow, with interment at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , c/o Egert Law S.C., 835 Geneva Pkwy N, Suite 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

