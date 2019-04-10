Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaNell (McDonald) Holycross.

LaNell Holycross (nee McDonald)

HAMMOND, IN - LaNell Holycross (nee McDonald) 79, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at Riley House in Munster on Saturday April 6, 2019. She is survived by her son Clinton R. (Cindy) Holycross, grandson Christopher (Nicole Geffert) Holycross and Dustin (Hayley) Holycross, great grandson Mike Geffert, several grand-dogs, her lifelong friend Virginia (Bob) Heflin, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. LaNell was preceded in death by her brother Gwin McDonald, her parents, and grandparents.

Friends are invited to visit with LaNell's family from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM (CST) on Friday April 12, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately following; Pastor Dan Nichols, officiating. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery at 11:30 AM (EST) on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Covington, IN. LaNell was born September 27, 1939 in Dora, AL to the late Ealie and Daisy (Reid) McDonald. She grew up in Dora, AL and Veedersburg, IN, and graduated from Fountain Central High School in Veedersburg, IN in 1957. She was married to the late Clinton Duane Holycross on 4/2/1961 in Veedersburg, IN, and lived in Veedersburg, NJ, and Hammond. She loved to read and could finish a book in a week or less. LaNell will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.