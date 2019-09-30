Larry B. Taylor

WHITING, IN- Larry B. Taylor, 70 of Whiting, passed away suddenly at his residence on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Annette (Fimek) Taylor who passed away May 14, 2005; loving father of Eric, Jason, Adam and Eric, Jr.; cherished brother of Beverly Harris, June Hoosier, Virginia Spritzer and Frances Wyant; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor C. James Facklam, officiating; interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m.

Larry Taylor was born on February 8, 1949 to Hugh Bennett and Pauline Taylor. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and a US Air Force Veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80 (Memorial Service, Tuesday at 6:00pm) and was a retiree of the Amoco Oil (BP) Whiting Refinery with over 25 years of service. Larry loved all sports and was an avid Chicago Sox, Bears and Blackhawks fan. He was an excellent carpenter and woodworker. Devoted to his family, Larry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for Pets), P.O.Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated.

www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.