Larry C. O'Bannon
HAMMOND, IN - Larry C. O'Bannon of Hammond, Indiana traded time for eternity on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Vibra Hospital in Crown Point, Indiana.

Public visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago with Private funeral service to follow immediately. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks are required. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the O'Bannon family during their time of loss.



Published in The Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home -- PRIVATE
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Long time friend, We go back to Ames Street days. Larry. ( O B ) as we call him will be missed. All praises to your cousins they are the best bless you Carolyn.
Quincy Stanley
June 25, 2020
Sincere condolences to family and friends of Larry. I will miss seeing you at church when you were able and our fb friendship over the years. Rest easy old school!!
Annette Marisett
Friend
