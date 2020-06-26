Larry C. O'Bannon

HAMMOND, IN - Larry C. O'Bannon of Hammond, Indiana traded time for eternity on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Vibra Hospital in Crown Point, Indiana.

Public visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago with Private funeral service to follow immediately. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks are required. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the O'Bannon family during their time of loss.