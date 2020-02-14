Larry H. Spisak

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Larry H. Spisak, age 92, of Merrillville, passed away February 13, 2020. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was a devoted usher at St. Bridget Catholic Church, and built the new altar for the church.

Larry was a published photographer and enjoyed woodworking. He will be greatly missed.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Helen; sisters Mary Ann and Audrey. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Virginia; son Michael; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation for Larry will be Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. There will also be a Knights of Columbus service at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com