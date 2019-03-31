Larry J. Niezgoda
IN LOVING MEMORY OF LARRY J. NIEZGODA ON YOUR 41ST BIRTHDAY 3/31/1978 I don't need a month of Sundays to say a prayer for you. 'Cause any day I close my eyes, your smiling face comes through. The pain of losing you continues; it hasn't healed at all, although the days keep rolling the tears for you still fall. I see the signs you leave me, to let me know you're here. But still I long to hold you and always keep you near. Oh, how I miss you so; if I knew you were leaving, I'd never have let you go. They say that time is a healer, but what they didn't know is how much my heart was broken the day you had to go. It seems there is no ending to the pain I feel. But, one day soon, I'm hoping my broken heart will heal. You meant more than Life to me, this pain will still remain as I go thru life each day. Until we meet again, I wish I could have you back here with me again. Until I see you again then I will have no pain. We miss you so, we send all our love. Until we meet again. Love 4 Ever sending you our love. Mom, Tiffany, Ashley, Larry and Leah.