Larry J. Niezgoda

IN LOVING MEMORY OF LARRY J. NIEZGODA ON YOUR 42ND BIRTHDAY 3/31/1978 - Birthday Wishes To Heaven From Earth. My Son; my first born, you are so deeply missed. I've been carrying for years, your last hug and kiss. We wish you were not only here on your birthday, but everyday. Our love remains with you forever. My little, Polish man you'll always be, and how proud you were of your heritage. Sending you millions of kisses. Sto-lat. Always and Forever, Mom, Tiffany, Ashley, Larry and Leah.