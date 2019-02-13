Larry James Ladd

DEERWOOD, MN -

Larry James Ladd, age 68, of Deerwood, MN, was born on September 14, 1950 and passed away on February 10, 2019.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lineya Ladd (nee Hansen) and his four daughters Jennifer Wiedell (Todd), Rachel Thissen (James), Sarah Good, and Rebecca Uehling. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Ladd. He is survived by his father, Virgil Ladd and five brothers and sisters: Paul Ladd (Stormy), David Ladd (Edie), Sharon Coulson (Royce), Janet Sienicki (Joe), and Thomas Ladd (Kari). He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Matthew, Rachel, Jonathon and Joseph Wiedell; Kaleb and Jenna Fish; Benjamin Good; and Elizabeth and Aaron Uehling. A native of Schererville, IN, Larry attended Lake Central High School and Wabash College where he played football and baseball. Larry was known as a jack-of-all-trades: in his professional life, he was a teacher, a mechanic, and a carpenter.

Larry was known as someone who never hesitated to lend a helping hand. If there was a problem that he could help fix, Larry was the first to volunteer. He worked hard and sacrificed in order to provide for his family. He made sure that his daughters made it to church every Sunday, calling, "Let's go, girls!" when it was time to pile into the car. Though he was plagued with many health problems, he was a fighter and never complained or gave up. Larry dearly loved his family: he often called to check up on his children and his siblings. "Papa" made sure his grandchildren knew they were important to him, whether it was playing Lincoln Logs with them or telling them how special they were.

Larry's services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the KOOP FUNERAL HOME in CROSBY. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. If so desired memorials are preferred to the CRMC Hospice.