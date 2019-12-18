Fr. Larry Kew

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Fr. Larry Kew of Merrillville, born February 7, 1940 passed away December 16, 2019. He was a Gary Diocesan priest for 53 years most recently serving as Pastor of St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Hammond. Fr. Kew is survived by his sisters Mary Ellen (Fred) Becker and Patricia (Lou Martinez) Giannini. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Lambert and Frances Kew, brothers Robert (Gerri) and Lambert (Chris) Kew.

Fr. Larry was raised in Whiting, IN, attended Clark High School, St. Meinrad Seminary and was ordained in May 1966 by Bishop Grutka at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary. His first assignment was St. John Bosco in Hammond. Throughout his 53 years he faithfully ministered to many parishes within the Diocese of Gary.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at St. Matthias Church in Crown Point and 9:00-10:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019. Following visitation on Friday a Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana in the name of Princess, his cherished companion and faithful pet. www.burdanfuneralhome.com