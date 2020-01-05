Larry L. Ashlock

HAMMOND, IN - Larry L. Ashlock, age 84, of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Larry is survived by his children: Debbie (Andy) Sudicky, Barbara (John) Hess, Richard (Kim) Ashlock and Sharon Kruhaj; grandchildren, Stephanie (Joe) Furco; Ashley and Kyle Hess, Rachel, Kacie and Emily Kruhaj; brother, Ron (Sharon) Ashlock; nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his wife, Doris; grandson, Nick Sudicky; great granddaughter, Amelia Furco; and sister, Linda (still living, Ed) Caswell.

Larry retired from the US Postal Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Calumet http://www.hospicecalumet.org

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN from 2:00 PM- 6:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 6:00 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com