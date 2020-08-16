Larry L. Baker

MUNSTER, IN -

Larry L. Baker, age 73, of Munster, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia "Patty" Baker; daughter, Laura (Sean) Coughlin; son, Gregory Lyle (Wendy) Baker; grandchildren: Caroline, Marianne, and Rory; brother, Fred (Jan) Baker; sister-in-law, Susan (Jerry) Miller; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Grace Patricia; parents, Delmer and Madge Baker; and brother, Kenneth Baker.

All services will be private and handled by FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in St. John.

Larry was a proud veteran of the US Army. Having served his country in Vietnam. He co-owned and operated the family business, Baker Cement Work, Inc. and was a long standing member of the American Legion #428 and VFW, as well as the Cement Mason Union. Larry was a dedicated husband and was beloved by his children and grandchildren. Larry developed great relationships in his later years as a motorcycle enthusiast until his health could no longer sustain his love for the open road. Having endured a lot over the last few years, he was the toughest man you would have the pleasure of knowing. Yet, til the end, was the softest, kindest, happiest, and most humble.

The family would like to thank all of Larry's doctors, nurses, and custodians for their tireless care and compassion over these last two years. Donations to American Cancer Society in his name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com