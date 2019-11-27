Larry L. Ott

TULSA, OK - Larry L. Ott of Tulsa, OK passed away November 15, 2019. He was born April 6, 1942.

He was preceded in death by parents George R. Ott and Virginia E. (Parkison) Ott.

He is survived by one sister, Jeanne (Ott)Deyarmin; three nieces, Sheri, Tracy and Christine and one nephew Brian; also a special friend, Ann Mckenzie.

Larry graduated from Griffith High and Tulsa University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He will be missed by family and friends.

Memorial service December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lowell Church of Christ.