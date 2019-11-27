Larry L. Ott (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry L. Ott.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lowell Church of Christ.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry L. Ott

TULSA, OK - Larry L. Ott of Tulsa, OK passed away November 15, 2019. He was born April 6, 1942.

He was preceded in death by parents George R. Ott and Virginia E. (Parkison) Ott.

He is survived by one sister, Jeanne (Ott)Deyarmin; three nieces, Sheri, Tracy and Christine and one nephew Brian; also a special friend, Ann Mckenzie.

Larry graduated from Griffith High and Tulsa University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He will be missed by family and friends.

Memorial service December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lowell Church of Christ.
Published in The Times on Nov. 27, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.