Larry L. Stribling, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - Larry L. Stribling, Jr., 44, of Hammond, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Methodist Hospital – Southlake in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Destiny Bible Church, 1920 E. Columbus Drive, East Chicago, IN. Apostle Kelly B. Williams, Sr., officiating. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.