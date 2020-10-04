Larry Lee Smith

CLEARWATER, FL - Larry Lee Smith, 80, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away at Morton Plant Hospital on September 22, 2020 with family by his side. He was born September 11, 1940 to William and Dorothy Smith in Henry County, Indiana.

Larry was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather who is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances, daughter Sheri Smith-Johnson and husband Kyle, son Robert Smith and wife Maryam, grandchildren: Kaley Smith, Conner Smith and Kyla Smith and great grandchild Bella Lopez, as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In 1962 Larry married his high school sweetheart, Frances. In Crown Point, Indiana, he founded Lake Heating and Ventilating and grew it into a successful business, which after nearly six decades is still open, owned and operated by his nephew Kenny Smith. Southport Construction was founded by Larry after moving to Florida with family in 1977. For over 40 years he was a hard-working general contractor who loved going to work every day.

After becoming Master Mason through Lodge 157 in Crown Point, Indiana at age 31, Larry practiced Freemasonry his whole life and was also a Shriner. He was a thoughtfully generous man who helped many people through difficult times. In his sixties and seventies, in conjunction with the Church of the Ascension in Clearwater, he went on church missions to build churches and schools in Wind River Reservation, WY, Santa Bani, Dominican Republic, Appalachian Mission Project in NC and the Episcopal Conference Center in VA.

Larry never met a stranger and was loved by so many. His service is being held October 10, 2020 at Sylvan Abbey Cemetery attended by immediate family. In his memory, those willing to donate may do so by visiting Shriners Hospital for Children website. The donate button is on the main page and you can donate in his name there.