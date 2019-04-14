Larry M. Strayer

ST. JOHN, IN/FORMERLY OF GRIFFITH - Larry M. Strayer age 80, of St. John, passed away April 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Audrey (nee Macko); children: Larry (Cindy) Strayer, Thomas (Yvette) Strayer; grandchildren: Michael and Kyle Strayer; McKenna and Ian Strayer; sisters: Barbara Anderson, Donna Lee and Louise Mason; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Merle and Elnora Strayer; brothers: Kenny and Gary Strayer; sister: Janet Nielson.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, #1 Wilhem St., Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Larry's family on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave).

Larry was a retired iron worker and proud member of Iron Workers Local #395 for 59 years. After retirement, he and his wife Audrey owned an successfully operated Audrey's Pumpkin Rolls for 12 years.

He will be missed by many, especially his furry companion "Boots".