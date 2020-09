Larry P. Hummel

LEBANON, IN - Larry P. Hummel, of Lebanon, IN, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020.

Funeral Services are 11:00 a.m., September 16, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, 1502 North Lebanon Street, in Lebanon, IN. Visitation will be two hours prior beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Full obituary and online condolences: MyersMortuary.com.