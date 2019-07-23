Larry P. Sjoerdsma

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry P. Sjoerdsma.
Service Information
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-6616
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry P. Sjoerdsma

GRIFFITH, IN - Larry P. Sjoerdsma age 66, of Griffith passed away on July 19, 2019.

Survived by his loving family, sisters: Dianne (Peter) Feikema, Marcia (Daniel) Lamprecht, and Donna Sjoerdsma; brothers: Ronald and James Sjoerdsma; nieces and nephews: Bradley, Melanie, Keith and Kathryn; grand nephew, Nathan; grand nieces: Brenna and Aubrey; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents: father Larry and mother Geraldine.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville with Pastor Phil Humber officiating. At rest Memory Lane Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Larry's family on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the LINCON RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.