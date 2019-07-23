Larry P. Sjoerdsma

GRIFFITH, IN - Larry P. Sjoerdsma age 66, of Griffith passed away on July 19, 2019.

Survived by his loving family, sisters: Dianne (Peter) Feikema, Marcia (Daniel) Lamprecht, and Donna Sjoerdsma; brothers: Ronald and James Sjoerdsma; nieces and nephews: Bradley, Melanie, Keith and Kathryn; grand nephew, Nathan; grand nieces: Brenna and Aubrey; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents: father Larry and mother Geraldine.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville with Pastor Phil Humber officiating. At rest Memory Lane Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Larry's family on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the LINCON RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.