Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Rosinko.

Larry E. Rosinko

LOWELL, IN - Larry E. Rosinko, age 78. Late of Lowell, IN, passed away February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Delores. Loving father of Larry (Amy) Rosinko, Elizabeth (late Bart) Miller, Louie (Loretta) Rosinko, Joyce (Rich) Watford, Sharon (Kevin) Parks, Tom Rosinko, and Jenny Luce. Cherished grandfather of Melanie, Larry, Hunter, Heidi, Megan, Zachary, Isabella, Emma, Richie, Josh, Ben, Jacob, Danny, and Donovan. Dearest great grandfather of Charlie and Louie. Dear brother of Carol (Matt) Sobut and Tim Rosinko and brother in law of Monica Fath. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Larry was a retired Ironworker and proud member of Ironworkers Local #395. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time at his home on Woodland Lake in Beanblossom, Indiana. Larry enjoyed tinkering on his tractors, working in his yard, gardening, music, but most of all he loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Larry was a dear friend and mentor to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Memorial visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN). St. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.