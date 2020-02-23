Larry W. Lawbaugh

Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Immanuel Church of Christ
2201 Azalea Dr
Highland, IN
Obituary
Larry W. Lawbaugh

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Larry W. Lawbaugh, age 80, of Schererville, formerly of Griffith, passed away on February 19, 2020. Survivors include wife Jacqueline; daughter Pamela; sister Linda; brother James; brother-in-law Bill (Barb) Haizlip and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.

He retired from Central Transport Trucking and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Church of Christ 2201 Azalea Dr., Highland, IN. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Feb. 23, 2020
