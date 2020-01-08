Laura A. (Murphy) Williams

HAMMOND, IN - Laura A. (Murphy) Williams passed away January 6, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Hammond, IN on December 10, 1945 and graduated from Morton High School in 1964.

Laura is survived by her children: Brian (Dawne) Sheeman and Tara (Roger) Henson; her grandchildren: Nicholas (Cheyanne) Sheeman, Kira (Frank) Quarles, Madison Sheeman, and Jude Henson; great-grandchildren: Alexia and Nicholas Sheeman, Tyler, London and Frankie Quarles; brothers: James Murphy, Daniel (Judy) Murphy, Robert (Georgiann) Murphy, and Shawn (Marie) Murphy; and also, her ex-husband: Roger Sheeman (father of her children) who remained a great friend and caregiver in her final years.

Preceded in death by her parents: William and Elizabeth Murphy; sister: Kathleen (Pat) Kelly and Diane Itczak.

Laura worked for Goldblatts in Hammond right out of high school and then worked at Carson's in Woodmar for nearly 30 years. Laura enjoyed dancing in her younger years, spending time with family, doing puzzles, word fill-ins, watching Fixer Upper and the Hallmark Channel. She loved Neil Diamond and the color blue!

Services will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a service at 6:00 p.m. Please visit www.burnskish.com.