Laura Carpenter (nee Myers)

HAMMOND, IN - Laura Carpenter (nee Myers), age 98, of Hammond, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home of the past 70 years, surrounded by her three children, Barbara Bade (Dan), Dianne Carpenter and John Carpenter (Kathryn).

Laura was born March 10, 1922 in Mexico, IN to Lynn and Florence (Greer) Myers on their family farm. At 20 years old she moved to Hammond where she met the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Carpenter, 1921–2000. They married in 1947 and created a loving home. Laura and Chuck also owned and operated Chicken Galore in Hammond for 26 years. Almost every family member, immediate and extended, worked there at one time or another.

Laura was a longtime member of South Side Christian Church where she made many long-lasting friendships. Laura and Chuck were co-founders of the Calumet Area Deaf Mission, which continues to this day. She loved watching the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago White Sox. She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Carpenter, parents, cousin Mary Lou Brumm, and aunt Mary Hopper.

In addition to her children, Laura is survived by her grandchildren, Micah (Michelle) Jackson, Jeremiah (Amy) Jackson, Mark (Alicia) Jackson, Luke (Jamie) Jackson, Jared (Abby) Jackson, and Caleigh Carpenter as well as 12 great grandchildren, her second cousin, Selena Brumm (partner Michele Skiba) and her sister-in-law, Shirley Carpenter.

In respect for the health of everyone during this pandemic there will be no funeral service at this time. We will look to the future to have a memorial for family and friends, when it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hospice of the Calumet Area or South Side Christian Church in Laura's name.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.