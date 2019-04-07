Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Gail Owens Urban.

Laura Gail Owens Urban

HAMMOND, IN - Laura Gail Owens Urban, age 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at home. Gail is survived by her daughter, Bree; brother, Cecil R. Owens; three nieces: Lucy (Anthony) Stranc, Lori (Joseph) Stranc, and Lisa (Michael) Korba; three great-nephews: Bahige Owens, Cole Korba and Connor Korba; two great-nieces: Izabella Stranc and Cecilia Korba; cherished friend, Grandma Nina Stranc. Preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Nelda Owens.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1445 Hoffman St., Hammond, IN. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. directly at Church.

Gail was a life-long resident of Hammond and Member of St. Margaret Mary Church where she served as Eucharistic Minister for many years; Gail was very involved with the Special Needs Community and worked extensively with adults with disabilities at Respite Care in Highland, IN; she was a dedicated servant leader for her family – always nurturing when needed. Please omit flowers, memorial donations requested to either Respite Care Services, 9000 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, IN 46322 or Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Dr., Munster, IN 46321. To share a memory or send an online condolence, please logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com