Laura J. Ashton-Plunkett

OVEIDO, FL - Laura J. Ashton-Plunkett, 63, of Oveido, Florida, died at South Seminole Hospital Friday, April 19, 2019 at 6:00 PM. She was born August 7, 1956 in Hammond, IN to Gerald and Evelyn Kristek Osterman. She graduated from Whiting High School and the University of Florida. She married Gary Plunkett in November, 2009.

Survivors include mother Evelyn, brother Mark and Husband Gary. Her father Gerald, brothers Gerald and Tom are deceased.

Visitation and services will be private.