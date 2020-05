Laura "Laurie" J. Ream CHESTERTON, IN - Laura "Laurie" J. Ream, age 92, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 10, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1927 in Hebron, Indiana to Hallie Stultz and Francis Ruth (Perry) Stultz, both of whom preceded her in death, along with her brother, Hallie Stultz, Jr. She married the love of her life, William J. Ream, in 1947 who also preceded her in death. They spent 50 wonderful years together. She is survived by her children, Laurie J. (Eric) Franke-Polz of Chesterton, Indiana and William J. Ream Jr. of Bloomington, IN. Her adventurous spirit fostered her love of nature, especially fishing, flowers and birds. Laura was a volunteer at the Duneland Resale Shop as well as the Duneland Chamber of Commerce in Chesterton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will hold private funeral services at this time. Interment will take place at Chesterton Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME in Chesterton, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com