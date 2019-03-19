Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Joan (Olivadoti) Panozzo.

Laura Joan Panozzo (nee Olivadoti)

LaPORTE, IN - Laura Joan Panozzo (nee Olivadoti), age 96 of LaPorte, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Laura is survived by two sons, Vincent and Dominic Panozzo; five grandchildren, Laura (Scott) Panozzo, Marie (Andrew) Woods, David (Kim) Panozzo, Beth (Cord) Killinger, and Anne (P.J.) Goben; sister, Palma Greenfield. Preceded in death by husband, Vincent Panozzo; sister, Clara Zandoli; two brothers, Dominic and Tony Olivadoti.

Laura was the matriarch of the Panozzo Family. She attended Tolleston High School. Laura worked at Gary Sheet and Tin at U.S. Steel. She was a wonderful wife and mother who will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating. At rest, Calvary Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.