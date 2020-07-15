1/
Laura K. Halloran
{ "" }
Laura K. Halloran

HOBART, IN - Laura K. Halloran, age 60, of Hobart, passed away July 13, 2020. She was a loving mother and G.G. Laura was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Wallie; husband Thomas.

She is survived by her four sons Justin (Erica), Jon (Shayleen), Kevin (Terese), Mike (Kelsie); seven grandchildren Isabel, Mackenzie, Reigny, Addisyn, Emmett, Annalyse, Sophia.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
