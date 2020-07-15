Laura K. Halloran

HOBART, IN - Laura K. Halloran, age 60, of Hobart, passed away July 13, 2020. She was a loving mother and G.G. Laura was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Wallie; husband Thomas.

She is survived by her four sons Justin (Erica), Jon (Shayleen), Kevin (Terese), Mike (Kelsie); seven grandchildren Isabel, Mackenzie, Reigny, Addisyn, Emmett, Annalyse, Sophia.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com