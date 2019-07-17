Laura Macdonald Kennedy

VALPARAISO, IN - Laura Macdonald Kennedy, 59, of Valparaiso, formerly of Cincinnati, OH and Big Rapids, MI passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 following a brief but brave battle against pancreatic cancer. She was born September 12, 1959 in Toronto, Canada to Bruce and Cherry (Gourlay) Macdonald. On March 30, 1985 she married her best friend and love Michael Kennedy. During their early married life, they lived in Deerfield Beach, FL and Laguna Hills, CA. In 1991, life truly became adventurous with the birth of their first daughter, Alexis, followed by their second daughter Blaire in 1996. After living in Alpharetta, GA, the family settled in the greater Cincinnati area 1997 to raise their family. Graduating from the Big Rapids High School (1977), Laura went on to receive a B.S in Business from Ferris State University (1981). After a successful and varied career in marketing, she decided to follow her passion for learning and returned to school to pursue a Master's in Education at the Mount Vernon Nazarene University. In 2003, she began her teaching career in the Lakota School district (Westchester, Ohio); followed by Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Valparaiso in 2016. Laura specialized in ESL (English as Second Language) guiding many young students in their education endeavors. Laura's dedication to ensuring healthy childhood development led her to serve as Girl Scout leader, PTA President and Kindervelt volunteer, as well as being an active member, youth group leader and part of the Vestry committee at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Westchester and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Valparaiso.Laura will forever be remembered for her unwavering love of family, sense of humor, compassion, integrity, faith, and willingness to lend a hand and make a difference. An avid reader and music lover, Laura enjoyed entertaining, had a vast collection of recipes, loved an artisan craft market, her many "collections", and tending to her flower garden. She will be greatly missed by her family, her many life-long friends, and her best-furry constant companion Emmy.

Laura is survived by her loving husband Michael, daughters Alexis and Blaire, as well her brother Douglas Macdonald (Pompano Beach, Fl), sister Catharine Macdonald (Banff, Canada) and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday July 20, 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Rd., Valparaiso with Fr. Roger Bower officiating. In lieu of flowers, please support and donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https:///pancan.org.