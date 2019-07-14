Laura Virginia Kruse (nee Burbulis)

RIVERDALE, IL - Laura Virginia Kruse (nee Burbulis) 93 of Riverdale, IL, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Susan (Steve) Grigalunas, Mark (Kristen) Kruse, Paul (Pam) Kruse, Nancy (Bill) Bucki, and Peter (Lisa) Kruse. Cherished grandmother of: Chris, Alex, Michael, Ellena, Grace, Rose, Aaron, Samantha, Tom, Mary, and Matthew and great grandmother of Sophia, Enzo, Margot, and baby to be April. Laura was preceded in death by her loving husband John C Kruse, Jr.; parents Lawrence and Elizabeth Burbulis and sister Bernice.

Funeral services for Laura will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL., with Pastor Mary Van Wijk officiating. Laura will be laid to rest at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service.

Laura was a good and kind person with a great sense of humor. Loving wife and mother. Graduate of Fenger High School in Chicago. Previously she worked at 5th Army Headquarters and Navy Purchasing and Carson's in Chicago. Extraordinary and loving baby sitter for her grandchildren. Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. Volunteer at Queen of Apostles School and library. Laura served on the 1976 American Bicentennial Committee in Riverdale. She loved going camping, to the beach, and going out to lunch. She loved cookies, popcorn and the color blue. Laura was a wonderful cook and baker. She won blue ribbons for her bread making at the lake County Fair. She was loved by all her family and she will be always in our hearts. www.schroederlauer.com