Laurel A. Boksa (nee Bundy)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Laurel A. Boksa (nee Bundy), age 57 of Merrillville, formerly of East Petersburg, PA, passed away May 14, 2019. She was a graduate of Hempfield High School in Landisville, PA, Class of '79. Laurel was a restaurant manager for 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend, and will be deeply missed.

Laurel is survived by her loving husband, Joe; sons, Tyler (Jamie), and Zach Gearhart; grandchildren, Madison, Witten, and Memphis; father, Bill (Linda) Bundy; mother, Becky Lawson; sister, Linda (Bill) Karns; brother, Bill Bundy; step-sons, Patrick, Brian, and Kevin Boksa; nephews, Jarod and Jonathan Karns, and Adam Bundy.

Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at BURNS prior to Interment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point.