Laurel A. (Bundy) Boksa (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurel A. (Bundy) Boksa.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Historic Maplewood Cemetery
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Laurel A. Boksa (nee Bundy)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Laurel A. Boksa (nee Bundy), age 57 of Merrillville, formerly of East Petersburg, PA, passed away May 14, 2019. She was a graduate of Hempfield High School in Landisville, PA, Class of '79. Laurel was a restaurant manager for 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend, and will be deeply missed.

Laurel is survived by her loving husband, Joe; sons, Tyler (Jamie), and Zach Gearhart; grandchildren, Madison, Witten, and Memphis; father, Bill (Linda) Bundy; mother, Becky Lawson; sister, Linda (Bill) Karns; brother, Bill Bundy; step-sons, Patrick, Brian, and Kevin Boksa; nephews, Jarod and Jonathan Karns, and Adam Bundy.

Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at BURNS prior to Interment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.