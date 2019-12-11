Laurel Ann "Laurie" Hudson

HAMMOND, IN - Laurel Ann "Laurie" Hudson age 67, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Laurie is survived by her loving children, Angela (David) Boswinkle and James Hudson II; grandchildren, Alicia, Brittany, Jordan and James III; great grandchildren, Caydence, Landon, Lilyann, Adalynn, Kaylynn and Rizzo; Mother, Gladys (late, James B.) Hudson; siblings, Karen Williams, Margie (Eddie) Stewart, Donald (Cathie) Blair and Michael Blair; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kaitlynn Boswinkle and grandfather, Denzil Cheney.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN 46375 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial following at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Laurie was an avid gardener and crafter. She attended Morton High School in Hammond. She was an independent woman and a devoted Democrat. Laurie loved music and she loved dogs. In lieu of flowers donations to the Epilepsy Foundation at epilepsychicago.org or your local Humane Society. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com