Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
Obituary
HAMMOND, IN - Laurel Ann "Laurie" Hudson age 67, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Laurie is survived by her loving children, Angela (David) Boswinkle and James Hudson II; grandchildren, Alicia, Brittany, Jordan and James III; great grandchildren, Caydence, Landon, Lilyann, Adalynn, Kaylynn and Rizzo; Mother, Gladys (late, James B.) Hudson; siblings, Karen Williams, Margie (Eddie) Stewart, Donald (Cathie) Blair and Michael Blair; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kaitlynn Boswinkle and grandfather, Denzil Cheney.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN 46375 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial following at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Laurie was an avid gardener and crafter. She attended Morton High School in Hammond. She was an independent woman and a devoted Democrat. Laurie loved music and she loved dogs. In lieu of flowers donations to the Epilepsy Foundation at epilepsychicago.org or your local Humane Society. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 11, 2019
