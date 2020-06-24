Laurel Anne Clinton
Laurel Anne Clinton

HAMMOND, IN - Laurel Anne Clinton, age 67, of Hammond, IN, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She is survived by her cherished son, David L. Clinton (Traci Pflaum); brother, Michael Clinton, sister Terri (Gerry) Childers; brother-in-law Jeff Sabau, her daily confidant, Aunt Martha Maloian, her closest friend, Jan Maurice, and many aunts and cousins. Laurel was preceded in death by her father and mother, F. Lloyd and Ann (Maloian) Clinton and sister, Tami B. Sabau.

Laurel graduated from Morton High School, Class of 1970. After high school she attended Don Roberts Beauty School. She was a dedicated hairdresser for 50 years. She was the co-owner of Laurel and Angel's Salon. She was currently an independent operator at Amber Gold Salon. Throughout her 50-year career, Laurel has touched many lives as a selfless and humble servant. Her clients were more than appointments, her co-workers more than peers...they were her extended family.

Laurel was a member of Job's Daughters and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She belonged to the Hammond P.T.A. for many years and was honored as a P.T.A. State Life recipient. She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ.

Laurel's life revolved around her joy of being David's mother. She encouraged him to be the man he is today. To say that she loved him beyond measure is an undeniable truth. She will forever be his Ma, his inspiration, his role model for diligence and commitment.

Laurel was beloved by so many dear family and friends over her lifetime they are impossible to list...you know who you are. Thank you for blessing her with your love and friendship. Laurel was "mom" to many, auntie and nana to others, a sister to even more...they were as dear to her as family. She will be remembered by her hearty laugh, loving and generous devotion, as a skillful listener and trusted confidant, and her wise and often given advice and guidance.

Laurel was our list maker and party planner extraordinaire. She loved planning events and making sure all had their fill. In light of her love to cook and feed others, donations to School City of Hammond Summer Lunch Program or Peace United Church of Christ Blessing Box may be offered in her memory. Donations may be sent to Terri Clinton Childers with your preference noted.

Honoring Laurel's wishes there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. Please contact Bocken Funeral Home for additional information at (219)844-1600 or

www.bockenfunerals.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Clinton Family, I am sorry for your loss. Laurel was a very special person that will be missed by many. May God bring peace and comfort to you as you go through this difficult time.
Leesa Mecozzi
Acquaintance
