Lauren Marie Romeo

HOBART, IN - Lauren Marie Romeo, age 17, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 due to a sudden, very aggressive illness. She was born on April 27, 2002 in Hobart, IN to Sam and Diane Romeo. She was a senior attending Hobart High School where she was an academic scholar and athlete. She was an active member of the National Honor Society, Brickie Ambassadors, and Natural Helpers. She has also been involved in Spanish Club and Key Club. She ran cross country and track and played soccer all four years, serving as a team captain last season.

She had a great eye for photography and loved graphic designing and digital graphics technology. She planned on attending either Indiana Institute of Technology (IT) in Fort Wayne or Purdue University in Lafayette where she would have studied Computer Graphics Technology, earned a Bachelor's Degree, and entered the Digital Graphics and Visual Animation fields.

She is survived by her heart-broken parents: Sam and Diane Romeo; beloved sister: Sarah Romeo; maternal grandmother: Betty Kovacek; loving aunts: Tina Romeo, Marie (John) Pollard, Pam (Cory) Dunn, Janet (Dan) Reid; uncles: Jim Kovacek, Tom Swager; cherished cousins: Blaire and Erin Swager, Kara Dover, Evan Hayward, Katia (Joel) Riddle, Jessica (Greg) Eck, Zachary and Collin Dunn, Tyler and Adam Reid, Michele (Eric) Stowers, Cindy Kaczmar and numerous extended aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind her special friends on the soccer, cross country and track teams as well as her beloved friend, Brianna Paulson.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Sam Romeo, Sr. and Ilene Romeo; maternal grandfather: John Kovacek; uncle: Robert (Jeff) Hyde.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lauren's name may be made to the Hobart High School Athletic Department, 2211 East 10th Street, Hobart, IN 46342.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. with a celebration of Lauren's life to begin at approx 4:30 p.m. Please join us at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART, CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.