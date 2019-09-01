Laurence Edward Washington

OLIVE BRANCH, MS- Laurence Edward Washington, age 89, of Olive Branch, MS, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away on August 30th at Hospice of Dayton, OH from a stroke he suffered on August 25, 2019. He was surrounded by his family while on vacation visiting his son Ron Washington in Ohio.

Larry was born to Mary Mulholland Washington and Charles Washington on October 24, 1929 in Hammond, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Bobby; and older brother, Willard "Jock" Washington. He lost the love of his life, Phyllis Jean Washington on May 31, 2017. After her death, he went to live his daughter Patricia and her husband David Neidow in Olive Branch, Mississippi. He is survived by his sons: Ron Washington (wife, Kelly; son, Cody who is serving in the US Military at this time (wife, Christy) and Gary Washington (with son, Brian and daughter, Madison); and daughter, Patricia Neidow (husband Dave, sons: Michael, Scott (wife, Celia) and Matthew (Kayla); daughter, Julie; granddaughter, Stella Mae Neidow).

Larry had many proud moments in life, like being a varsity basketball player for the Hammond High Wildcats and being president of Highland High School's Booster Club, but he always said his biggest accomplishment was his family. Larry attended not hundreds, but over a thousand of his grand children's sporting events over the years. After each win or loss he would tell them how proud he was of them, then handing them anywhere between $1-$10 after each game. This was for concession stand candy or a date at Miner Dunn.

A special thanks to Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster, IN and it's members for always keeping in touch. Larry and Phyllis attended this church for over 40 years. Also, special thanks to it's golf league members, he always had a great time with you guys. Also, special thanks to the Hospice of Dayton, OH and the staff for the wonderful care they gave.