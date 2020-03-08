Lauretta Rose Murphy

PAPILLION, NE - Lauretta Rose Murphy (nee McManus), 85, of Papillion NE (formerly of Calumet City, IL) passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Lauretta was born on September 23, 1934, in Chicago, IL and grew up in East Chicago, IN.

She was preceded in death by Thomas E. Murphy III, to whom she was married for 53 years, her sister Mary Bickel, and parents Joseph Andrew and Josephine Loretta McManus. Lauretta was survived by seven children: Thomas Joseph (Sharon) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Mary Ruth (Patrick) Williams of Papillion, NE; Madeline Marie (Patrick) Cahill of Yuba City, CA; John Kenneth of Hammond, IN; Margaret Kathleen Faenza of Valparaiso, IN; Michael Laurence (Anuradha) of Champaign, IL; and Patrick McManus (Johnna) of Indianapolis, IN; twenty-four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a large extended family including nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00AM – 12:00PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020, followed by noon services at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN. Father Michael Maginot will be conducting services.

Lauretta was a graduate of Bishop Noll and continued her studies at DePaul University. She was an active parishioner, choir member and cantor at Our Lady of Knock Church. She was a dedicated parent volunteer at Our Lady of Knock, Hoover-Schrum, and Marian Catholic schools. Passionate about the arts, she was frequently seen in productions at Drama Group and South Suburban College. She was an avid bridge player and trivia expert. Tom and Lauretta led World Wide Marriage Encounter weekends, and enjoyed traveling. Her presence will be missed by many.

