Lavera N. Morrison

VALPARAISO, IN -

Lavera N. Morrison, 77, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born October 9, 1941 in West Union, IL to Garnet and Uneta (Ball) Thompson and graduated from Marshall High School in Illinois. Lavera was proud to serve as an administrative assistant in the banking and law professions, retiring from Blachly, Tabor, Bozik & Hartman in Valparaiso in 2017. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #94 and served on the Board of her condominium association. She had enjoyed volunteering with Porter Memorial Hospital Guild, embraced her southern heritage and enjoyed exploiting her hidden talents on the unsuspecting.

On November 3, 1964 she married James Morrison who survives along with their daughter, Lynette (Paul) Rayman of Valparaiso and granddaughter, Jennifer Rayman. Lavera was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, George, Naomi and Joe.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 5:00 p.m., Rev. James A. Wetzstein officiating. A burial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Marshall Cemetery in Illinois.